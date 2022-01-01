Update emerges on Morgan Gibbs-White’s Sheffield United future amid Wolves recall fears

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Wolverhampton Wanderers remain happy with Morgan Gibbs-White being at Sheffield United as far as he knows, providing this latest update to The Star.

The England youth international has been a key cog in the Blades’ machine so far this season, not just for current manager Heckingbottom, but also for ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic as he has proved to be one of the shining lights of this season at Bramall Lane.

Playing both out wide and more centrally, the 21-year-old has recorded an exceptional five goals and four assists in 16 Championship matches so far this season and looks set to remain as one of the first names on the teamsheet in South Yorkshire.

However, the second-tier side’s success with the midfielder may prove to be their own downfall, with parent club Wolves currently keeping a close eye on his progress as they remain keen to see one of their most talented prospects continue to develop.

With this, it remains unclear as to whether the Premier League side will recall him during this transfer window after seeing him thrive, coming on for two brief league cameos this term before his deadline day loan move to United.

However, 44-year-old Heckingbottom provided a promising update on the Englishman and it’s one that could go a long way in helping to settle the Blades’ fans’ nerves regarding their talisman’s immediate future.

He said to the Sheffield Star yesterday afternoon: “All I’ll say is that we’re really happy with him (Gibbs-White).

“He’s happy with us and as far as we know, Wolves are happy with him being here. He’s really enjoying his football, he’s playing lots of minutes and we think we’re good for him in terms of helping him improve and helping Wolves get that exposure for one of their best young players.

“We’re really positive about it and we know Morgan is, so we can’t see a reason why that will change.”

The Verdict:

Having Gibbs-White available for the remainder of the season would be a massive boost to Heckingbottom, because that means he has one less position he needs to address during this month as he looks to stamp his authority on the squad.

It doesn’t seem as though there will be a huge number of additions at Bramall Lane with their current boss satisfied with the squad he has at his disposal, so their recruitment team would have the resources to focus on a replacement for the Wolves, but their first priority has to be a central defender at this stage.

Jack Robinson stepped in admirably for Ben Davies against Fulham earlier this month, but they have very few options in this position for a side that now ply their trade with three starting centre-backs.

West Brom and Birmingham City have already shown how much a few injuries in that position can affect their predicament, so at least one centre-half to providing competition and cover for the likes of John Egan and Chris Basham can only be good news.

The club will also need to keep one eye on their other loanees in terms of potential recalls though, so they will need to be proactive to ensure they can fill any unexpected gaps that may appear between now and the end of the month.