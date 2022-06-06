Update emerges on Millwall, West Brom transfer tug-of-war

Jed Wallace is reportedly expected to make a decision over his future soon with Millwall and West Bromwich Albion among the sides chasing his signature.

Wallace has been a talismanic figure at the Den in recent years – scoring 42 times and providing 48 assists since he first joined in 2016 – but is out of contract this summer and could leave the south London club for nothing at the end of the month.

Millwall confirmed in May that they’d offered the 28-year-old a new contract while, according to the Express & Star, he is high on Steve Bruce’s list of targets as the experienced coach looks to strengthen the West Brom squad.

With the 2022/23 Championship season set to get underway next month, a fresh update has emerged on the Wallace situation.

The report from the Express & Star claims that the attacker has several suitors and is expected to make a decision soon concerning his future.

Albion are said to be among those as Bruce looks to add more speed and creativity into the side via free transfers and loan moves.

The Verdict

It appears we should know soon where Wallace will be playing his football next season.

Wallace has proven himself a top tier Championship player in recent years but it seems he may have to bide his time for a Premier League move.

Albion will fancy their chances of winning the transfer tug-of-war with Millwall over the 28-year-old.

The Baggies may have struggled last term and finished below the Lions in the table but the recent arrival of Reading’s John Swift illustrates their ambition for the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.

That will likely be attractive to Wallace while you’d imagine The Hawthorns outfit may be able to offer him better terms.