Despite the tragic news of the passing of Millwall owner John Berylson earlier in the month, it appears to be business as usual at The Den in regards to preparations for the 2023-24 season.

John's son James has taken up the role of chairman at the Lions and the ambitions of his father will look to be carried out, having narrowly missed out on the Championship play-off spots last season.

Some exciting additions had already been made prior to Berylson's passing, with Joe Bryan coming in on a free from Fulham to add some top flight and Championship experience, whilst Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet completed a seven-figure move to South Bermondsey, having pulled out of a deal in January.

Wes Harding has now been added to the fold as a versatile defensive option and the seemingly imminent arrival of Belgian midfielder Casper De Norre is a sign that the Lions are moving in the right direction to get Gary Rowett's squad up to shape ahead of the new campaign.

There is unwanted speculation though regarding the club's talisman - Zian Flemming.

Flemming was a revelation in his debut year in England, with Millwall landing his services from Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands for a club record £1.7 million fee, having tracked him for some months since the January transfer window in 2022.

Despite playing in an attacking midfield role, Flemming notched 15 Championship goals in the 2022-23 campaign and was a key driving force behind the Lions' push for the play-offs.

However, Flemming's form was always going to catch the attention of others, and it just so happens that clubs across Europe have been looking at the 24-year-old.

Who is interested in Zian Flemming?

The first club to show a strong interest this summer was Championship title winners Burnley, who will only be all too aware of the Dutchman's talent from their time in the league last season.

It was reported in early July that the Clarets had FOUR offers rejected for Flemming, with the highest bid, per De Telegraaf, being €10 million (£8.65 million) with add-ons.

The Athletic claim that Burnley are now unlikely to press ahead with signing Flemming, but the new teams in the running are UEFA Europa League winners and Serie A outfit Lazio, according to De Telegraaf.

It remains to be seen if either European outfit will make an official move for Flemming, but we now know what kind of price that the Lions are looking for.

What is Millwall's valuation of Zian Flemming?

According to Sky Sports, Millwall are holding out for a £13 million figure if they are to cash in on the Dutch maestro.

With three years remaining on his contract, there is no pressure to cash in on their prized asset immediately, but that kind of money could potentially be hard to turn down.

Millwall's current record sale is that of George Saville, who departed for Middlesbrough in January 2019 for £8 million but then returned on a much cheaper deal a few years later, so they will be looking for well in excess of what the Northern Ireland international left for in order to sell Flemming and then re-invest.