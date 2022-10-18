Update emerges on Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Rob Edwards

Middlesbrough have interviewed former Watford boss Rob Edwards but have not followed up their interest in the 39-year-old at this point, according to the Northern Echo.

During the early stages of the race to be Chris Wilder’s successor, it was believed he was in pole position to win the top job at the Riverside Stadium ahead of AFC Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil.

And with O’Neil potentially remaining at the Vitality Stadium for the foreseeable future following a strong start to his stint on the south coast, it looked as though he wasn’t going to be tempted by a move to Teesside.

However, several names have been linked with the top job since then including Michael Carrick and it previously looked as though he was closing in on becoming the Championship outfit’s new manager.

Boro and Carrick had initially failed to come to an agreement though, with the BBC reporting that the former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker manager wasn’t ready to take this step just yet.

Talks have been revived since then though and he now looks set to come in, with Boro’s hierarchy failing to follow up their interest in Edwards despite the fact Head of Football Kieran Scott is a big fan of him.

The Verdict:

It did feel as though Edwards deserved another chance to prove his worth because although he endured a difficult start to the season with Watford, he didn’t exactly endure a disaster at Vicarage Road.

Managing to beat the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Boro during his short time there, he did show promise and had earned the opportunity to take the Hornets forward in the coming months.

With this, it would have felt satisfying if he had been given another chance so soon after, but the 39-year-old is still reasonably unproven at this level and that’s one factor that counts against him.

It’s not as if Carrick has a wealth of managerial experience under his belt though so it will be interesting to find out why they went with Carrick over Edwards if the reasoning is ever revealed.

It does feel like a return to management for the latter will come sooner rather than later, so he shouldn’t feel too down about this setback despite how good of an opportunity the Boro job would have been for him.