Update emerges on Middlesbrough’s managerial shortlist

Rob Edwards has emerged as a strong contender for the Middlesbrough job according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon reported that Edwards has support for the role after recently being sacked by Championship rivals Watford.

Despite only being out of a job for a short time, Edwards could be keen on bouncing straight into management after his time at Vicarage Road was cut short.

Edwards was sacked by Watford during the latest international break in September despite losing just two games this season with the Hornets hierarchy choosing a familiar path of hiring and firing.

With new manager Slaven Bilic also struggling, it could strengthen Edwards’ application considering the Croatian has now lost as many games as Edwards did.

The former Forest Green Rovers manager does face tough competition though with reports emerging that Michael Carrick is a strong contender and looking to bring in the experienced Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen.

There’s also competition from Carlos Corberan who was recently axed by Olympiakos after leaving Huddersfield in July, and Mark Robins from Coventry City which would demand a compensation fee.

Edwards will certainly be keen to get back into management with Middlesbrough being a possible destination for the Welshman.

The Verdict

There are plenty of good managers in the running for the Boro job with the Teesiders in a position of strength considering the level of candidate interested in the role.

For Edwards, you could argue his position is strong as well with Watford currently struggling and seemingly regressing under Slaven Bilic.

His sacking was unfair considering the Watford board promised him time and didn’t back him over the summer either, meaning the squad he inherited was poorly balanced after a dismal Premier League season.

If he misses out on the Boro job however, there will certainly be another that emerges considering the amount of managers who have lost their jobs already throughout the EFL.