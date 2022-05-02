Update emerges on Middlesbrough star’s future

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has admitted he is still unsure whether he will be at the Riverside Stadium beyond the end of the season, speaking candidly to BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The 33-year-old has been an important player for the Teesside outfit once again this term under both Neil Warnock and successor Chris Wilder, making 44 league appearances and missing just one second-tier game so far this season.

Recording one goal and four assists in the process, he has been more valuable to the cause than those statistics suggest, also performing extremely well in the FA Cup against the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in particular.

However, his contract expires at the end of the season alongside the likes of Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba and Neil Taylor, though many would believe Howson would be the first player out of the quartet to win fresh terms following a successful campaign.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet despite competition in midfield from the likes of Paddy McNair, James Lea Siliki, Riley McGree, Marcus Tavernier and Matt Crooks.

But despite this, the 33-year-old is still unsure about where his future lies at this stage as he spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport.

He said (via the Northern Echo): “I’m not too sure at this stage. We will wait until the end of the season. We’re not at the end of the season yet so we’ll see what happens.”

The Verdict:

In fairness, Siliki hasn’t exactly been brilliant for Boro this term and McNair has spent the majority of his time under Wilder at centre-back – but this is perhaps why Howson needs to be retained considering there aren’t a wealth of options at the Riverside that could do his job.

He may be 33 now – but he certainly isn’t showing that with his tireless running and releasing him now would probably be a big mistake considering how much of a leader he is and the way glues the team together.

The second-tier side may not be able to sell him for a huge amount of money in the future – but it would probably be losing two of Bamba, Peltier and Taylor if they can retain the midfielder.

And they may need to remain within the EFL’s financial rules – but the likely sale of Djed Spence should go a long way in balancing the books because the 21-year-old is likely to generate a sizeable eight-figure fee for his services.

So at this stage, there’s little justification not to keep him, so it would be a shock to see him move on at the end of the season. If he does though, he certainly won’t be short of interest from other sides.