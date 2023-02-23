Update emerges on Max Bird’s potential return for Derby County

Derby County midfielder Max Bird is unlikely to feature in his side’s clash with Barnsley at the weekend, but could return against Shrewsbury Town the following Saturday.

That’s according to Derbyshire Live journalist Leigh Curtis, who says that the 22-year-old is now training on grass again.

So far this season, Bird has made 27 league appearances for Derby, helping the club to fifth place in the League One standings in the process.

However, the midfielder has not featured for the Rams, since the end of January, after suffering a groin injury.

Now though, it appears he is closing in on a return to action, although Saturday’s clash with play-off rivals Barnsley looks set to come too soon for him.

Providing an update on Bird’s fitness ahead of that game in a QandA for Derbyshire Live, Curtis wrote: “Max is back out running on the grass… Think this weekend could be too soon for him, but maybe the following week he may be able to be involved.”

Following that clash with the Tykes, Derby host Cheltenham on Tuesday night, before Shrewsbury make the trip to Pride Park the following Saturday.

The Verdict

You imagine there will be mixed feelings on this for those of a Derby persuasion.

On the one hand, the fact that they will be without an influential player such as Bird for a game as big as Saturday’s is something of a considerable blow.

However, the fact that he ought not to be out for much longer after that is relief, given it means there is still time for him to play an important part between now and the end of the season.

That is something that could make a difference in the promotion race, so you imagine there will be plenty following his progress closely in the next few weeks.