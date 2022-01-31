Update emerges on Mason Burstow’s situation at Charlton Athletic amid Chelsea interest

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has admitted that whilst a number of Premier League sides have expressed interest in Mason Burstow, the club have yet to receive an offer which matches their valuation of the forward.

A report from Goal journalist Nizaar Kinsella earlier this month revealed that Chelsea are one of the sides who are believed to be keen on making a move for the teenager.

Since being handed his senior debut by the Addicks earlier this season, Burstow has managed to produce a host of impressive attacking performances for the club.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in the EFL Trophy, the forward has managed to find the back of the net in the FA Cup and in League One.

Burstow recently helped Charlton secure all three points in their showdown with Fleetwood Town in the third-tier by scoring in this fixture and will be keen to add to his overall goal tally when his side take on Portsmouth this evening.

With the January transfer window set to close at 11pm, Sandgaard has decided to share an update on Burstow’s situation at Charlton.

Speaking to the South London Press about the forward, the Addicks owner said: “We have got multiple Premier League teams who are fishing to see if they can do a quick deal when it comes to Burstow.

“We’ll see what happens.

“I don’t think any of them have come up to the price level that I’m expecting, considering his talent.

“We’re just sitting tight.

“In contrast to the past, we can sit back and wait to see if the price is right instead of panicking and selling on the last day of the window.

“That is not happening any more.

“There is a right value for a very talented player like Mason Burstow.

“We’ll see what happens.

“If it doesn’t happen now then maybe it will happen in the next year or two.”

The Verdict

Whilst Burstow could be destined to play at the highest level in the future, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to stay at Charlton until the summer window instead of sealing a move to a Premier League side.

By featuring on a regular basis between now and the end of the season, the forward is likely to improve significantly as a player.

Given that Burstow signed his first professional contract last year, Charlton will be in no rush to sell him today.

Therefore, unless a club decides to submit a major offer for the forward in the coming hours, he is likely to remain at The Valley for the remainder of the current campaign.