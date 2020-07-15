Update emerges on Manchester United’s failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have seemingly beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham according to the Daily Mail.

It is claimed that a deal worth £22.5million has been agreed by the two clubs to see Bellingham head to Germany, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances this season.

The 17-year-old has made 41 appearances for the Blues, and has chipped in with four goals and three assists for a Birmingham side that have struggled for a positive run of performances since returning to competitive action.

The Blues are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and will nervously be looking over their shoulders heading into their final three matches of the season, with relegation into League One still a possibility.

But The Athletic (via a report from the Daily Star) have revealed that Bellingham chose Dortmund over a move to Old Trafford, with the German side already having qualified for the Champions League next season.

Bellingham and his Birmingham team-mates return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict:

I think Bellingham has made the right decision here.

Dortmund have already shown that they’re willing to give younger players a chance in the first-team, and I think Bellingham could make the step up to their first-team in the near future.

Manchester United have also shown that they’re giving young players a run in the senior squad, but I couldn’t see him getting into their squad ahead of the current options they have available.

If he can replicate the type of form shown whilst with Birmingham, then £22.5million will be a shrewd bit of business by the German club.