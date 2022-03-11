Update emerges on Manchester United player amid potential permanent Nottingham Forest transfer approach

Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner will be given a chance to prove himself at parent club Manchester United in pre-season, as per Nottinghamshire Live’s Sarah Clapson who made this revelation via a Q&A with Forest fans.

The midfielder has been a key cog in the Reds’ machine this term, initially struggling in the early stages of his second temporary tenure at the City Ground but establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet since then.

Recording three goals and three assists in 29 Championship appearances during the 2021/22 campaign thus far, he has been a valuable contributor both going forward and back for Steve Cooper’s men, playing in various roles in midfield.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his loan spell so far though is the fact he performed admirably against Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup earlier this year, recording an assist in each and being singled out by pundits for his display in the latter tie with Forest dominating the Foxes that afternoon.

With the United midfielder proving to be so integral to the cause, he has even kept the likes of Ryan Yates out of the starting lineup at times, reinforcing his worth to the second-tier side in their quest for promotion.

Promotion to the Premier League is a real possibility with the Reds still in the play-off mix – but they won’t be able to lure him straight back to the City Ground in the summer.

That’s according to Nottinghamshire Live journalist Clapson, who stated: “The next step for Garner is probably going to be testing himself in the Premier League. He’s had two seasons in the Championship now and will no doubt be eager to try it out at the next level.

“He seems to really be enjoying himself at Forest, though. If the Reds do go up, maybe that will change the picture somewhat.

“He’s going to be given a chance to train with Manchester United’s first-team squad in pre-season, initially at least, so they get a chance to properly assess him.”

The Verdict:

In fairness, perhaps this should come as no real surprise considering United gave the likes of Tahith Chong and Di’Shon Bernard a chance against Derby County in a friendly back in late July before deciding to send them back on loan.

And unfortunately for Forest, there’s currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding who the next manager will be with Ralph Rangnick goes upstairs, so it remains to be seen whether that new boss will give youngsters more of a chance like Frank Lampard did with Mason Mount at Chelsea.

Considering how unsuccessful the Red Devils have been despite splashing the cash in recent years, they may opt to take a more pragmatic approach with the Ed Woodward era now behind them.

However, the demand for success at United remains high and this is why Garner may not get a chance to prove his worth on a regular basis at Old Trafford just yet.

He should be given real hope by the fact Paul Pogba’s future is uncertain – and he also has the ability to get past the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in the coming years too.

That midfield needs a shake-up, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him remain at United. If not, he has to take the step up to the Premier League on loan.