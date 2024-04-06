Manchester United are optimistic that an agreement can be reached with Southampton soon over a compensation package for Jason Wilcox.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League side believe it will not take long for a deal to be agreed.

Wilcox is the Saints’ director of football, and began work at the club just nine months ago.

However, he is set to exit St Mary’s Stadium already ahead of the summer transfer window as a move to Old Trafford edges ever closer.

Wilcox has reportedly issued his resignation, with Southampton set to place the 53-year-old on gardening leave if a deal cannot be agreed soon.

Jason Wilcox latest as Man United look to hire his services

Wilcox won’t be able to start work at Man United until next year unless an agreement over compensation can be reached between the two clubs.

It is expected that a deal can be agreed soon, but the recruitment chief will be on gardening leave until then.

The former Manchester City academy director is an important figure behind the scenes at Southampton, and has been key to building Russell Martin’s first-team squad.

Wilcox’s role involves working closely with the manager to dictate transfer policy, meaning this could have a big impact on their upcoming summer business.

He has a strong relationship with Martin, and his impending departure could raise question marks over the manager’s future with the south coast club.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan Joe Rothwell Bournemouth Loan

Russell Martin's response to Jason Wilcox speculation

Martin admitted earlier this week that he is the most impacted person at Southampton by the speculation surrounding Wilcox.

“Being brutally honest, the people it affects the most are me and his coaching staff because he brought us into the club.

“I don’t think it’s affected the players,” said Martin, via The Mirror.

“Jason is a great guy, I speak to him a lot.

“I have had the most conversations with him here. I don’t think it's affected the way we work or the results.

“It has not affected the process we are working on.”

Southampton's promotion push

Southampton are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season, but find themselves falling behind in the race for a top two spot.

Defeats in recent weeks to Bristol City, Hull City and, crucially, Ipswich Town have hurt their chances of an automatic place back in the top flight.

Martin’s side may have to settle for a play-off position unless they can overturn the deficit to the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

However, the Saints do hold two games in hand over their promotion rivals beyond this weekend.

Wilcox’s departure would be a big blow for Russell Martin

Wilcox was key in the appointment of Martin as head coach when he was taken from Swansea last summer, so his departure does open the door to a potential change in the dugout.

Southampton will no doubt look to replace Wilcox as soon as they can, and there are no guarantees that that person will want to work alongside the former Swansea City boss.

Promotion to the Premier League would go a long way to securing his future at St. Mary’s, but failure to do so could prove costly.

Wilcox was a real coup when he was appointed last year, so this will also be a blow to the overall structure behind the scenes at the club.