Update emerges on Mallik Wilks’ Hull City future amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

After a poor season last year, Hull City are looking ahead to next season with much brighter ambitions to compete further up the table.

However, throughout the summer so far, they have looked likely to lose the services of striker Mallik Wilks amid interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

The transfer saga has been ongoing for a while now. It was initially reported that the Owls put in an initial bid of £200,000 and were hopeful of tying up a deal before their pre-sesaon trip this weekend.

However, Hull Live have reported that as it stands, Wilks will be staying at the MKM Stadium for next season.

It seems as though Wilks is fairly eager to make the move to Hillsborough and Hull were happy to get a deal done therefore making the latest update a surprise.

However, it seems as though the Tigers have set their valuation high and there doesn’t appear to be a deal on the table that both parties are interested in.

Wilks has another year left on his contract at Hull so you would think that the club may be eager to cash in on the player now, especially if he has expressed a desire to leave the club.

However, at this moment it seems as though this transfer is off and the 23-year-old will be set to fight for his place in Shota Arveladze’s side next year instead.

The Verdict:

This does come as a surprise given how long the potential transfer has been going on and the fact that every involved party looked to be keen to get a deal done.

However, it does now look as though Wilks will be staying at Hull and given they are yet to add attacking reinforcements so Wilks could be a player they need next season.

The 23-year-old only scored three goals last season as he suffered with injuries throughout the year. However, he will be hoping he can replicate his League One form of 19 league goals in the second tier next season and kick on after an uncertain period.