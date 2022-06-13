Update emerges on Liverpool’s transfer stance over Bournemouth target

Liverpool are considering a change in stance surrounding the future of defender Nat Phillips.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are weighing up the choice to sell or loan out the 25-year old.

Phillips spent the second half of the previous season on loan with Bournemouth, where he became a central figure in Scott Parker’s defence.

The centre back featured 17 times in the Championship as the Cherries secured promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt.

However, it was initially believed that a £15 million fee would secure a permanent signing away from Anfield this summer with Bournemouth interested in a deal.

But now it has emerged that Phillips is being considered as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

The 30-year old still has two years left on his deal at Liverpool but has just completed the best season of his career in England.

Liverpool are still considering whether Matip can continue to compete at this level for much longer and now see Phillips as a natural successor.

It is believed Bournemouth are in the front-running regardless of Liverpool’s transfer stance, with Parker hopeful of keeping the defender at the Vitality Stadium for next season.

The Verdict

A £15 million fee for Bournemouth would be a hefty price to pay, even if Phillips did perform well for the club last season.

A loan move may be a more sensible alternative for all parties involved.

That was Bournemouth can focus their transfer budget improving elsewhere while still bringing in a decent signing.

And Liverpool have an option over the future of Phillips, with the club still uncertain over whether he will fit into Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans.