Update emerges on Liverpool transfer negotiations for Championship player

Liverpool have scheduled a meeting with Fabio Carvalho’s representatives later in February in order to thrash out a deal to bring him to Anfield for the 2022-23 season and beyond, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A long-term transfer target for the Reds, Carvalho was of interest to the club throughout the month of January but an official move was only made in the dying stages of the window.

With the deadline creeping ever closer, an £8 million fee was agreed between the two parties and a medical was done – however the deal ended up falling through.

That was because of Fulham insisting that the teenager was to be loaned back to the Cottagers until the end of the 2021-22 season to help with their promotion push back to the Premier League – the Reds agreed to this but unlike the top flight, the EFL does not allow extensions to the 11pm deadline with deal sheets.

And because the loose ends were not tied up by that time, the paperwork was not processed as the clock struck, meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s side lost their agreement for the starlet.

Klopp did admit though that it would be ‘crazy’ for the club to not try and sign the England youth international going forward though, and now the club plan to talk to the player’s agents to see what can be done in the near future to secure his signature.

The Verdict

It almost seems inevitable that Liverpool will end up getting Carvalho but the fact that the deal collapsed at the final stages brings other clubs back into the mix.

To avoid having to go to a tribunal over the summer, the Reds would now have to agree a fee all over again for the teenager and there’s every chance that Fulham could change their stance and ask for more than £8 million.

And to complicate matters even further, foreign clubs can now approach the 19-year-old to try and forge a pre-contract agreement, leaving Fulham effectively with nothing coming in for him if that happens.

That is why Liverpool need to move very quickly indeed to try and bring Carvalho to Anfield before his mind could potentially be changed.