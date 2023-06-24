Leeds United have begun their preparations for their campaign in the Championship without a manager on board.

The Yorkshire outfit had three managers during their disappointing campaign in the Premier League, with Sam Allardyce being the man who was given the task of trying to keep the club up in four games.

The vacancy has been hot property and Leeds are hoping they can appoint their new manager next week, according to a report from Football Insider.

What is the latest with Leeds United’s managerial search?

Since it was announced Sam Allardyce wouldn’t be continuing as Leeds’ manager, there have been a host of names, employed and unemployed who have been linked with the role.

It was exclusively revealed by FLW, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager, and they were, Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Daniel Farke.

However, since then Rodgers has been appointed the new Celtic manager and the West Brom boss is no longer under consideration for the club.

Another name that has been thrown into the hat and is believed to be in the running is ex-Bournemouth manager Scott Parker.

It then emerged that former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was another option the club are considering, with reports stating he is at the top of the club’s shortlist.

However, the manager search took another twist on Friday evening, as reported by the Daily Mail, former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is the leading candidate.

The report states that the German is the preferred candidate for the new prospective Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises. While, also adding that discussions are underway with Farke over terms on the contract.

Football Insider have now added that Leeds are looking for a manager who is experienced in the Premier League.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is one of the names Leeds have been linked with.

Who should be the next Leeds United manager?

All the candidates mentioned are very good managers, and you would expect either one of them to be good enough to get Leeds promoted back to the Premier League.

However, with the ambition to become a mainstay in the Premier League, Leeds should be looking to appoint Patrick Vieira.

This is because while Vieira was sacked from Crystal Palace, in his first season at the club, he comfortably kept the side away from the relegation zone.

He did so by putting together a very young, inexperienced squad, and while Farke may have proven himself in the Championship, in the long run, Vieira may be the best option for their Premier League hopes.