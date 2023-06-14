Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is "unlikely" to become the next Leeds United manager, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against renewing the 68-year-old's short-term contract after he failed to keep them in the Premier League.

It was an incredibly turbulent season at Elland Road which saw the dismissals of both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, while there have been significant changes off the field with director of football Victor Orta also departing and chairman Andrea Radrizzani agreeing a deal to sell his stake in the club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises on Friday.

Leeds United's manager search

Interviews are ongoing for the vacant managerial position, but the Whites have suffered a blow with Brendan Rodgers seemingly out of contention as the 50-year-old is closing in on a return to Celtic, while he is said to have given "firm indications" he is unwilling to drop down to the Championship.

Potter is thought to be a candidate for the role, while Daniel Farke, Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan, Rob Edwards, Regis Le Bris and Carlos Carvalhal have all been linked.

What is the latest on Leeds United's interest in Graham Potter?

Rumours had been increasing that Potter could make the move to Elland Road, but talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shut down the speculation, revealing that it is "unlikely".

The Whites face competition from fellow newly-relegated side Leicester City for Potter's signature, with the 48-year-old said to be the Foxes' top target.

They initially approached Potter in April after Rodgers' departure, but he rejected the offer as he wanted to take a break following his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge before turning down a move to the King Power Stadium once again after Leicester made a second attempt to land his signature this month.

Like Rodgers, Potter is not keen on the prospect of managing in the Championship and is holding out for a Premier League job.

Would Graham Potter be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Potter would be an excellent appointment for the Whites.

It did not work out for Potter at Chelsea, but he inherited incredibly tough circumstances with a new ownership model, significant spending in the transfer market and a huge squad to manage.

Potter earned the opportunity at Stamford Bridge after his outstanding work with Brighton, and he certainly deserves another chance in the Premier League.

It would be a significant coup for the Whites if they could convince Potter to take the job, but it seems he is understandably waiting for a top flight vacancy.