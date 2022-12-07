Update emerges on key Bolton Wanderers man ahead of Shrewsbury showdown

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that while defender Ricardo Santos still remains in hospital with a viral infection, he is feeling much improved and has been in touch with his team-mates and the staff at the club.

As outlined by Bolton’s official Twitter account, Santos is currently undergoing tests on this infection.

The defender missed his side’s meeting with Bristol Rovers last week due to this aforementioned issue.

In the absence of Santos, Bolton manager Ian Evatt opted to turn to Gethin Jones, George Johnston and Eoin Toal for inspiration in the heart of defence.

After falling behind at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wanderers rescued a point in second-half stoppage-time as Dion Charles netted an equaliser.

Bolton will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the third-tier to four games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, the League One outfit have issued an update on Santos’ condition.

In a statement released by their Twitter account, Bolton said: “Rico is feeling much improved, but has remained in hospital and is undergoing tests following a viral infection.

“The skipper has been in touch with staff and team-mates and we wish him well for a continued recovery.”

The Verdict

Whereas Santos is still waiting to discover the outcome of the tests that he has undergone, the fact that he is starting to feel better is an encouraging update.

When the defender eventually makes a full recovery from this issue, he will fancy his chances of playing a major role in Bolton’s push for a top-six finish.

A key player for the club, Santos has made 17 league appearances this season and is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.98 at this level.

Having won 3.6 aerial duels per game and recorded 2.1 tackles and 3.7 clearances per fixture, Santos will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact in the third-tier when he is fit enough to feature.

Set to be unable to turn to Santos for inspiration this weekend, Evatt will need the club’s other defenders to step up to the mark at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

