Update emerges on key Blackburn Rovers man after injury scare against Rotherham

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is confident Ben Brerton-Diaz will be available for his side’s trip to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Chile international has been an ever present in his side’s XI this season, starting all 13 league games, and scoring seven goals in that time.

Two of those strikes came in his side’s 3-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon, although the attacker then found his afternoon coming to a premature end.

After picking up a knock, Brereton-Diaz was substituted with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining, to be replaced by Tyrhys Dolan, who then quickly set-up Sam Szmodics for his side’s third goal of the afternoon.

Given his goalscoring influence on the side, that blow to Brereton-Diaz will be a concern for those of a Blackburn persuasion, although it seems Tomasson is confident it is not a serious one.

Can you get 100% on this quiz of some of Blackburn's best ever goalscorers?

1 of 25 In what year did Alan Shearer join Blackburn? 1992 1993 1994 1995

Providing an update on the striker after the match, the Rovers head coach was quoted by The Lancashire Telegraph as saying: “He has been travelling a lot, usually even more. Hopefully, he will be ready next week. We will use the whole squad, that’s why some played for the Under-21s.”

The Verdict

This will of course be a big relief for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Brereton-Diaz once again showed his importance to this side with his double against Rotherham, not least given his goal from the penalty spot, after George Hirst has missed in the same position in the midweek defeat at Cardiff.

As a result, the fact that the 23-year-old looks set to be available for Tuesday’s game is a big boost for Rovers, as they lookk to put their recent inconsistency, and indeed poor form at Wigan, behind them.

With that in mind, protecting Brereton-Diaz with this early substitution to ensure he did not pick up anything serious with the game already won, did seem like a smart decision.