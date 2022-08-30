Update emerges on Keinan Davis availability ahead of Watford’s clash against Middlesbrough

Keinan Davis is still set to remain unavailable for selection ahead of Watford’s midweek clash with Middlesbrough.

The forward was absent for the Hornets’ 3-2 defeat at home to QPR last week through illness.

According to the League Paper, he is expected to miss out for a second time with Chris Wilder’s side set to visit Vicarage Road.

The forward completed a loan move from Aston Villa to Watford earlier in the summer, but has so far only been able to make one substitute appearance for Rob Edwards’ side.

The 24-year old came on for a three minute cameo in the 1-1 draw to Birmingham City earlier in the month.

Davis scored five goals from 15 Championship appearances last season as he helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, the pair of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro could continue their comeback to the squad having both played in the loss to Michael Beale’s side on Saturday.

Tom Cleverley, Samuel Kalu, Imran Louza and Tom Dele-Bashiru are all also unavailable for selection due to injury.

Watford will be aiming to end a three game run without a win on Tuesday night, with Boro coming into the clash off the back of their first victory of the season.

The Verdict

The loss of Davis will take away some of the edge from Watford’s attack, with Rey Manaj likely to be favoured up front again.

The forward will likely not be out for too much longer, with his absence only being due to illness.

The transfer market being closed following this fixture may come at the right time for Edwards, who will be glad to see the back of speculation surrounding some of his key players.

The team will need a win at home on Tuesday night in order to put this poor run of form to an end.