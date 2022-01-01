Update emerges on Juventus’ pursuit of Fulham star

Serie A giants Juventus will not be pursuing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during this month, according to Calcio Mercato.

The same outlet have reported that the Italian outfit has paid ‘great attention’ to the Serbian in recent times after seeing him score 22 goals in 22 Championship appearances so far this term, establishing himself as the league’s top goalscorer despite the rise of Ben Brereton Diaz and even recording five assists in the process.

However, manager Max Allegri is thought to only consider the 27-year-old as a ‘reserve’ player despite his goalscoring exploits for both the Cottagers and the Serbian national team, securing his nation’s place at the 2022 World Cup in November with his winner against Euro 2016 champions Portugal in November.

Only managing to score three goals in 27 Premier League displays last term under Scott Parker, with his relationship with the now-AFC Bournemouth manager thought to have been strained before the latter’s Craven Cottage departure, he is thriving with current boss Marco Silva and signed a new contract back in August to extend his stay in the English capital.

This deal runs until 2026 with the automatic promotion hopefuls under no real pressure to sell him – and will be hoping he remains one of the first names on the teamsheet in January and beyond as they look to secure an instant return to the top tier.

The 27-year-old is also thought to be have been the subject of interest from La Liga side and current Europa League champions Villarreal.

But after this latest development from Calcio Mercato, a move to Italy at least, now seems unlikely.

The Verdict:

Although the Italian club potentially had the financial power to make this deal happen, it was always questionable as to whether he would be a regular starter in Turin with the likes of Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala also able to play up top.

Cristiano Ronaldo did leave on deadline day in the summer to join Manchester United, but Moise Kean seemed to be his replacement and with the Cottagers likely to demand well over £20m for his services considering his contract situation, this may be a move they should steer clear from at this stage.

This could be the best outcome for all parties, with Allegri’s men not paying over a sizeable eight-figure fee to bring him in, Mitrovic continuing to be settled in west London under Silva’s stewardship and his current club having a striker at their disposal that can guide them to the Premier League.

Rodrigo Muniz could potentially step up to the plate, but no one can expect him to be able to fill the Serbian’s shoes straight away and after seeing West Brom struggle in front of goal this season, Fulham will be aware of the importance of having a firing main goalscorer at their disposal.

They would be able to bring in a replacement with the money they would generate from his potential sale, but not rocking the boat too much in terms of incomings and outgoings this month could be key to their automatic promotion hopes.