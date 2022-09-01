Update emerges on Josh Bowler’s move from Blackpool to Nottingham Forest involving European club

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler could be completing two transfer deals in the same day, with a loan switch to Olympiacos potentially following a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, Giannis Chorianopoulos has reported.

As reported by numerous journalists, Forest have agreed a total fee of just over £4 million for the 23-year-old winger, with the initially fee claimed to be around the £2 million mark with the rest in add-ons.

However, Bowler may not be sticking around in the Midlands once he agrees to join the Tricky Trees, with a European move on the horizon.

And that location will be a well-versed one for past Forest players, with Greek giants Olympiacos also owned by Evangelos Marinakis, with the likes of Joao Carvalho making the same move in the past across Europe.

Bowler is believed to be on his way to Forest to undergo a medical before signing off on his move, but it’s unlikely that Forest fans will see him in action this season judging by the latest update.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be beyond the wildest of possibilities that Bowler ends the night in Greece despite Forest’s pursuit of him since January.

And it would make more sense for him to spend the 2022-23 campaign overseas considering Steve Cooper does not utilise wingers in his most used formation, so Bowler wouldn’t exactly fit in right now.

There have also been doubts over whether Bowler is actually good enough for the Premier League, so playing Europa League football and also for the favourites to win the Greek Super League title will certainly be a good platform for him to come into Cooper’s plans in 2023 if he’s still Forest’s manager.

Blackpool though will get a decent fee for Bowler after just one year’s of service, but it will be very difficult to replace him.