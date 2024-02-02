Highlights Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is still expected to oversee his side's match with QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Tomasson was blocked by the club from speaking in his usual pre-match press conference on Friday.

Instead, new signings Kyle McFadzean and Billy Koumetio were presented to the media.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is still set to be in charge of Blackburn Rovers when they host QPR at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

That's according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who have provided an update on the future of the Dane, after he was absent from pre-match press duties on Friday afternoon.

Blackburn block Tomasson from media interviews

According to this latest update, it was Blackburn's decision to stop Tomasson from speaking to the media, ahead of Saturday's game with QPR.

The Rovers head coach would usually speak to the press the day before a match, although that what not the case here, due to a call made by the club.

Instead, new signings Kyle McFadzean and Billy Koumetio, who signed from Coventry City and Liverpool earlier this week, were interviewed by those attending the press conference.

It is stated that the only explanation given, is that the club felt it would be more appropriate for the media to speak to those new recruits, than Tomasson.

However, it seems as though the Rovers boss will be resuming his duties as normal tomorrow.

Tomasson expected to take charge of Blackburn vs QPR

As per this report, it is still anticipated that Tomasson will be at Ewood Park tomorrow for his side's clash against QPR.

It is therefore likely that after the game, he will be asked on the reasons for his absence from media duties on Friday afternoon.

Tomasson's absence from his press conference, comes just a day after a busy end to the transfer window for Blackburn, where three new signings, including the dramatic addition of Duncan McGuire, and two departures, most notably Adam Wharton's big money more to Crystal Palace, were confirmed.

That concluded an eventful January window for the club, in which seven players were added to the squad, with four more departing in total.

The Blackburn boss has not been one for holding back when it comes to giving his thoughts on the club's business in the past, so his thoughts on the past month would have been of great interest to many.

Blackburn looking to turn around a tough run of form

Tomasson's side have endured a challenging period in the league of late, winning just one of their last ten Championship matches.

That has seen them slip to 18th in the second-tier standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone going into this weekend's round of fixtures and that clash against QPR.

For their part, QPR themselves currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, three points from safety ahead of Saturday's game.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 18th Blackburn Rovers 28 -12 33 22nd QPR 29 -15 25 As of 2nd February 2024

Tomasson's absence from press conference a strange situation for Blackburn

This does feel like a rather concerning scenario to have developed for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

There is little reason why those there could not have interviewed both the new signings, and Tomasson, so there is inevitably going to be questions as to why this was not the case.

Indeed, this situation may have some fans speculating about Tomasson's future at the club, which may lead to some added, unwelcome and unnecessary tension at Ewood Park, ahead of what feels like a must-win game for Rovers.

With that in mind, you feel the sight of Tomasson on the touchline and speaking to the press as normal after the game, will be a welcome sight for the vast majority of Blackburn Rovers fans.