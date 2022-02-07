Update emerges on Jamie Paterson’s Swansea City future

Swansea City midfielder Jamie Paterson says he has no reason to leave the second-tier side anytime soon despite his contract dispute with his current side last month, making this revelation to Wales Online.

The 30-year-old was reported to be unhappy with the terms of his current deal following the Swans’ decision to trigger an extension on his contract – feeling he deserved much-improved terms after becoming such an influential player under Russell Martin.

Forming a deadly partnership with Joel Piroe earlier in the campaign, the ex-Bristol City man recorded eight goals and four assists in 22 league appearances prior to his exclusion from the first-team squad.

He was missing from Martin’s matchday squad for the following five league matches due to these contractual issues behind the scenes, an absence that was sorely felt with the second-tier side picking up just one win during this run of games.

The advanced midfielder is back involved now despite being the subject of multiple bids from Queens Park Rangers – and his future is all but certain for the remainder of the campaign now the transfer window has closed.

Paterson provided a hint on where his long-term future may be as he spoke to Wales Online, breaking his silence on recent events after recording an assist in his side’s 1-0 victory against Blackburn on Saturday evening.

Asked what his future aims were, he said: “To stay at Swansea.

“It’s up to them. If they want to keep me here long-term, it’s not up to me. I love it here.

“Everyone knows I love it. I love playing under the gaffer, I love the lads, so I have got no reason to leave the football club.”

The Verdict:

This will come as great news to Swansea fans who must have been holding their breath during the January window as teams swooped in to take him away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

He’s such an integral part of Martin’s style of play – so to lose him could have derailed the ex-MK Dons manager’s spell in South Wales and that would have been a disaster for a side looking to build for the long term under the 36-year-old.

Keeping Paterson beyond the January window was one thing, but him being in the right state of mind is another and supporters would have been delighted to have seen him not only return to the field, but also play a crucial part in their winner.

The likes of Hannes Wolf and Oli Ntcham are good options to have in an advanced midfield role – but the 30-year-old will only go on to provide more attacking firepower and that will be sorely needed when Piroe suffers goalscoring droughts.

Wolf looked extremely promising against Luton Town earlier this moss despite their loss against the Hatters, so it would be no surprise to see those two form the duo behind Piroe or Michael Obafemi.