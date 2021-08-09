Update emerges on Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Portsmouth man after sealing latest transfer agreement

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of free agent Kyle Edwards, who left West Brom in the summer.

The winger spent some time on trial with Reading last month, but he was unable to win himself a contract under Veljko Paunovic.

The Tractor Boys’ latest signing has had a major knock-on effect in the club’s pursuit of Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs, with Paul Cook’s side now ending their interest in the 29-year-old, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Jacobs had completed a medical with the Suffolk club and a fee had been agreed between the two clubs, however, the arrival of Edwards has completely disrupted the deal.

The winger scored twice and assisted a further three in 20 games for Pompey last season, adding to the three goals and four assists he grabbed the season prior when operating in the Championship for Wigan Athletic.

The verdict

Signing Kyle Edwards has completely changed everything. Jacobs who will seemingly not get too much game time with Pompey next season could have been provided with a new start with Wigan.

Edwards has been attracting Championship attention, as well as catching the eye of Celtic, meaning that Ipswich winning the race is additionally great.

It remains to be seen if Jacobs and Portsmouth will look for other suitors, or if he will fight for inclusion during the upcoming campaign.

Danny Cowley has recruited well thus far this transfer window and the competition levels have subsequently increased at Fratton Park. Jacobs will need to work relentlessly to get back in contention for a role within the side.

