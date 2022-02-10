Update emerges on Ipswich Town loanee amid recent struggle for game time

On-loan Colchester United striker Armando Dobra still has a part to play for the U’s this season, the club’s interim manager Wayne Brown has said.

Dobra joined Colchester on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town back in the summer transfer window, making him one of several players with connections to the Tractor Boys currently playing at the Colchester Community Stadium.

So far this season, the 20-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Colchester, scoring two goals and providing three assists in that time.

However, Dobra has not featured for the club’s first-team since the start of January, instead being forced to settle for appearances for Colchester’s under 23s.

That has not been helped by the fact that Colchester currently have six loanees on their books, and EFL rules prevent clubs from including more than five loan players in a matchday squad.

But despite that, it seems Dobra will still have a part to play for the U’s senior side between now and the end of the season.

Asked whether the attacker will still feature for Colchester’s senior side between now and the end of the season, Brown told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Armando definitely has a part to play.

We’ve been active in the window, created a squad that’s good enough and big enough to give us a bit of strength in depth and everyone will be needed. Games come thick and fast but we’ve been very active in the window.

“We’ve tried to create an environment where there’s competition for places, good strength in depth and we’re going to need all of the players through not just through this month but the remainder of the season.”

The Verdict

This admission from Brown will no doubt be a relief for Dobra and those of an Ipswich persuasion.

Having made that move to Colchester back in the summer, the attacker will have been hoping to get regular first-team football with the U’s, in order to aid his development, so it is a boost for him that he is still in contention to feature.

Indeed, Dobra has previously shown during his time with both Ipswich and Colchester, meaning he could still be a useful asset over the course of the next few months.

Given Colchester are not yet safe from relegation this season, that may mean Dobra is still a decent option for Brown to turn to before the end of the campaign.