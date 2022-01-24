Update emerges on Hull City’s transfer pursuit of ex-Premier League player

Hull City are indeed pursuing a surprise move for Galatasaray winger Ryan Babel, according to Hull Live who believe a move could potentially be on the cards before the deadline next Monday.

The Tigers are currently on the tail of multiple targets following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club last week, with the Turkish businessman set to agree a fee with the EFL to ensure their current transfer restrictions are eased.

This embargo was implemented at the MKM Stadium following the previous ownership’s decision to take out a loan from the Premier League and EFL to manage the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic back in July.

The big 2022 Hull City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Matt Ingram? 28 29 30 31

But with a new man in place and the 52-year-old eager to spend after formally taking control of the club, he is eager to get the embargo moved with three players set to arrive at the club in Regan Slater, Alexsandar Pesic and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

All of these players would arrive for a transfer fee considering the trio are still contracted to their respective clubs – and the same can also be said for ex-Liverpool man Babel who has made a respectable 15 top-tier appearances for the Lions this term.

His stay in Istanbul could be coming to an end shortly though, with the Tigers firmly in the race to according to Hull Live who believe this move is now a real possibility.

This link was first reported by beIN Sports journalist Rasit Altun (via Hull Live), although it remains to be seen whether this interest materialises into a concrete offer.

The Verdict:

If anything summed up the likely change in manager to come, it would be this interest in Babel, who has mainly plied his trade as a winger during his career.

Although Keane Lewis-Potter has managed to adapt from being a more advanced wide man like the ex-Netherlands international to more of a wing-back, it feels as though the 20-year-old would be more adaptable than the experienced Dutchman who will probably want to play in his preferred position.

With that, the 3-1-4-2 system Grant McCann has adopted won’t suit his game unless he comes into a more central role up top, though that wouldn’t make sense with Pesic and Sayyadmanesh both on their way to sign for the club.

This would be a short-term signing for the Tigers though considering his age, although his expertise could provide what’s needed to push the Tigers further up the table.

That individual quality could be crucial considering the appointment of Shota Arveladze isn’t guaranteed to work out, so investing in these players boost their survival hopes further having already got themselves out of trouble in recent months.