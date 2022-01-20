Update emerges on Hull City’s transfer pursuit of 29-year-old

Championship side Hull City are ‘hopeful’ in their quest to sign Fatih Karagumruk forward Aleksandar Pesic, as per a report from Hull Live.

The Tigers currently have a vacancy free in the forward department after the departure of Josh Magennis to Wigan Athletic earlier this month, with manager Grant McCann enjoying great success in playing two up top.

Northern Irishman Magennis was a key part in that success as a regular starter alongside Mallik Wilks – and despite Tom Eaves filling in and scoring last night – they will still be hopeful of recruiting a forward or two before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

McCann has held talks with an unnamed Premier League forward recently, though it remains to be seen whether the club’s transfer strategy changes straight away after last night’s announcement that Acun Ilicali had formally taken charge of the club.

Hull were previously under a transfer embargo after the previous ownership took out a loan to manage the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although they still remain under those restrictions according to the EFL’s website, it’s currently unclear whether those will be lifted in the coming with this takeover complete.

If they are, the second-tier outfit will have a chance of signing Pesic who has scored 12 goals in 21 Super Lig appearances this term.

Considering how valuable he is to his current side’s cause, the Serbian is likely to command a sizeable fee.

The Verdict:

This would be a real statement of intent from Acun Ilicali early on in his tenure but it remains to be seen whether this is the best transfer move to be making at this stage – or whether they should stay on the same path they were before the takeover was announced yesterday evening.

It would be quite a shift in their transfer strategy to go from mainly picking players from the domestic market to branching out elsewhere – and whether Pesic and others could come to Hull and settle down straight away at this stage remains to be seen.

One or two additions from Europe may work out – but Ilicali needs to be careful not to rock the boat too much if he’s to keep McCann in charge – although that isn’t exactly looking certain at this stage judging by what he said to Sky Sports last night.

If he is to change manager, it needs to be done in the next few days and the new owner also needs to be careful not to recruit too many players towards the end of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest left a lot of their business until the last minute and some of these signings still haven’t settled into life at the City Ground.