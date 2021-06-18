Update emerges on Huddersfield Town’s transfer policy as Carlos Corberan re-works Terriers team

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has outlined that the Terriers have now established relationships with clubs in different countries that they hope to use to their advantage in the transfer market, according to Yorkshire Live.

There have been reports in the past that Huddersfield have been looking to establish connections within South American football that they can potentially use to their advantage when it comes to player recruitment.

Carlos Corberan’s side are yet to recruit any players from that part of the world, but they have busy more domestically this summer so far bringing in the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Matty Pearson, Lee Nicholls, Josh Ruffels and Ollie Turton.

It is now being reported by Yorkshire Live that Hodgkinson recently told the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association during an ATT panel that the Terriers have now established relationships with clubs in Portugal, Germany, France, Brazil and Colombia over the past six months.

The report added that Hodgkinson informed the panel that it was hoped that the new relationships that had been established could pay off for them in the transfer and loan markets in coming windows.

The verdict

This is a very interesting update on Huddersfield’s transfer policy and it seems like the Terriers are certainly moving towards a model where they scout and bring in players from abroad much more easily than they have been able to in the past. That should only enhance the options that they have at their disposal in the next few transfer windows.

It seems like the Terriers have been concentrating on the domestic market this summer while they build up those connections and establish proper routes with the clubs they have been talking with. That is a very sensible approach because it would take time to bed networks in place in those other countries so care will need to take before they take advantage of that.

This could potentially be an exciting avenue for the club to go down and we have seen the likes of Brentford enjoy success from recruiting players from abroad and bring them into the Championship. If that proves to be the model going forwards then they are at taking the time to get it right which is the sensible approach they should be taking.