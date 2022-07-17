Update emerges on Huddersfield Town pursuit of 22-year old

Huddersfield Town have increased their offer for Halifax Town centre back Jesse Debrah, according to Alan Nixon.

The Terriers are hoping to tie up a deal to sign the defender this week as they look to add to Danny Schofield’s squad before the season gets underway later this month.

However, the 22-year old will likely be loaned out once he joins the club.

Debrah was a reported target for Carlos Corberan, before the Spaniard made his surprise departure from the John Smith Stadium a couple of weeks ago.

The centre back featured 26 times in the National League last season, as he helped Halifax achieve a 4th place finish.

But a play-off defeat to Chesterfield maintained the club’s position outside of the Football League.

Huddersfield are now offering the defender a route back into the EFL as they look to secure Debrah’s services in the coming days.

It remains to be seen where he will go out on loan to, if this deal does get over the line.

Huddersfield themselves lost in the play-offs last season, with the Terriers falling to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Nottingham Forest.

It was still an impressive campaign for the club as they earned a 3rd place finish in the Championship.

The new season gets underway on July 29, as Schofield’s side faces Burnley.

The Verdict

The defender is a former Millwall player, so coming back to the second division would be a big step forwards in his career.

While he was unable to make it with the Lions, he has clearly impressed by performing consistently in non-league football.

A loan move to an EFL club will help him gain further experience over the next season.

If he can continue to develop his game and perform well, then he will surely earn a chance with Huddersfield in the long-term.