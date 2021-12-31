Update emerges on Huddersfield Town duo ahead of Blackburn Rovers test

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he doesn’t know whether Danny Ward will be able to feature for the club in their clash with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The forward was withdrawn during last night’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Corberan also revealed that Naby Sarr missed the club’s trip to the City Ground due to a back injury.

In Sarr’s absence, the Terriers managed to seal all three points in this particular showdown as they produced a spirited performance against the Reds.

Duane Holmes scored what turned out to be the winning goal for his side in the 30th minute as he fired past goalkeeper Brice Samba after being teed up by Harry Toffolo.

Whilst Forest did push for an equaliser in the second-half of the clash, Huddersfield managed to keep Steve Cooper’s side at bay.

As a result of this triumph, Huddersfield moved to within six points of the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

After the game, Corberan shared an update on Ward and Sarr.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Ward, the Huddersfield boss said: “He didn’t feel very well and he was very honest to offer the change and leave a space for a teammate who was in a better condition to play.

“I don’t know yet [if he is able to play this weekend] but he was feeling [too] unwell to continue playing.”

Making reference to Sarr, Corberan added: “Naby Sarr has a problem in the back, but the idea was to play with the same lineup that I put out today [Thursday] even if Sarr was okay because for me it was important today to have the options to change to a line of four or line of five.”

The Verdict

For Huddersfield’s sake, they will be hoping that Ward and Sarr will be able to make swift recoveries from their respective issues as this particular duo have managed to produce some solid performances in the Championship this season.

Sarr has featured on 12 occasions for his side during the current campaign, whilst Ward has scored in three of his last four appearances at this level.

Set to face a Blackburn side on Sunday who have won six games on the bounce in the second-tier, Huddersfield know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in this clash.

By using the confidence that they gained from their victory over Forest in this weekend’s fixture, the Terriers may be able to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by beating Rovers at Ewood Park.