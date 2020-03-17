Update emerges on how this Bristol City duo are dealing with EFL postponement

With the the suspension on all league fixtures in the UK now in place, players have to find other ways to keep themselves occupied, and it is no different at Bristol City.

The EFL announced last Friday alongside the Premier League and WSL that all fixtures until April 3 at the earliest would be postponed due to the current outbreak. That also applies to youth and academy team fixtures.

That has meant that many teams have not been able to return to first-team training, instead being told to self-isolate or maintain their fitness in other ways.

QUIZ: Can you name the last 12 Bristol City players to wear the Number 10 shirt?

1 of 12 1. Who is the current holder of the Bristol City No.10 shirt? Matty Taylor Sammie Szmodics Marley Watkins Josh Brownhill

Bristol City’s centre-back pairing of Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas have found a way to keep their sharpness together, as both men went for a run at Virginia Water Lake in Surrey.

The update was shared by both Kalas and Bakers partners via Instagram, as reported by Bristol Live.

Both men can be seen here wearing the vests that keep track of their statistics, to keep the club informed.

City are reported to have taken a break from the training ground to minimise their risk of becoming infected with the virus.

Although the suspension is in place until April 3 at the earliest, it remains to be seen if the season will resume at this stage, with major events being cancelled.

The Verdict

With games remaining postponed until the start of next month at least, other players will be taking similar measures to Baker and Kalas to keep fit.

However, with social distancing currently being the recommended action for the public at this time, it will be difficult for many players up and down the leagues to maintain their fitness.

For now, we have to wait and see what decision gets taken when the end of the suspension period draws closer.