Update emerges on Gerhard Struber’s situation at Barnsley amid New York Red Bulls links

Gerhard Struber’s time as Barnsley manager could be coming to an end with Sun journalist Alan Nixon suggesting his time could be up at Oakwell, with the Tykes already supposedly lining up a replacement.

This news comes amid intense speculation that MLS outfit New York Red Bulls are keen to bring the Austrian boss to America to take their Head Coach job.

The 43-year-old has remained coy on links with the job with the Red Bulls and it’s being suggested by Nixon that a decision could be made by Struber today with regards to what he does.

Struber joined the Yorkshire club back in November 2019, replacing Daniel Stendel, and was tasked with keeping the Tykes in the Championship with them situated in bottom spot, seven points away from safety when he took the job.

The Austrian managed to guide the Tykes to a dramatic escape from relegation with two stoppage time wins over Nottingham Forest and Brentford at the latter end of the campaign, maintaining the Yorkshire club’s status in the second tier.



There is no denying this would be a major blow to Barnsley.

Struber has done a stellar job since arriving at Oakwell and has managed to galvanise the dressing room and turn them into a real aesthetically pleasing Championship side.

The Austrian has not been able to secure too many transfers this summer and you do wonder if that lack of assistance in the market could affect a decision for him here.