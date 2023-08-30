Highlights Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz suggests that out-of-favour winger Marvin Johnson could leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Johnson played a vital role in Wednesday's promotion to the Championship last season but has not featured under Munoz so far.

Munoz refused to rule out Johnson's departure and expressed the need to focus on the team's current problems, including potential new signings.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz says out-of-favour winger Marvin Johnson could leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Johnson arrived at Hillsborough in August 2021 after his departure from Middlesbrough and he was a regular during the Owls' two seasons in League One under Darren Moore.

The 32-year-old played in an integral role in Wednesday's promotion to the Championship last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, excelling in the left-wing back role.

Johnson's fine form attracted attention from elsewhere, but despite interest from Championship and League One clubs this summer, he put pen-to-paper on a new contract with the Owls in July.

However, the deal was signed prior to Munoz's appointment as Wednesday manager and Johnson does not seem to feature in the Spaniard's plans having been left out of the matchday squad for all six games in all competitions so far this season.

Speaking after the 4-2 defeat at Hull City earlier this month, Munoz appeared to hint at tension between him and Johnson, responding that journalists should ask the winger why he is not involved.

What has Xisco Munoz said on Marvin Johnson's Sheffield Wednesday future?

After Johnson was once again omitted from the matchday squad for the cup game against League Two side Mansfield Town on Tuesday night, which the Owls lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, Munoz refused to rule out Johnson's departure ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

When asked if the club have received any offers for Johnson, Munoz told YorkshireLive: "I don't think so.

"We will see what happens. Maybe he has offers, maybe not. We will look.

"I don't know exactly which ones will be in, which ones will be out. The most important thing right now is for me to put the focus on the problems we're having in games.

"I have control about which players I want to come in and we need these players. So if we can do it, it's perfect. If not, this is our squad and we'll fight with them."

Should Sheffield Wednesday allow Marvin Johnson to leave the club?

It is incredibly surprising that Johnson has fallen out of favour under Munoz.

Johnson was undoubtedly one of the Owls' key players in League One and he would have been more than capable of performing in the Championship.

He is far from the only member of the promotion-winning squad from last season to find their minutes limited under Munoz, but the fact that Johnson has not even been included in a matchday squad this campaign does suggest a potential rift between him and the manager.

Given Wednesday's struggles in the Championship so far this season, Johnson should certainly be handed an opportunity, but with that seeming unlikely, he may be keen to depart in order to receive regular game time.

After four defeats from the first four league games and failing to beat two League Two sides in Stockport County and Mansfield in 90 minutes in the cup, pressure is already building on Munoz and sanctioning the departure of a fan favourite will only increase the scrunity on the 42-year-old.

If Johnson is available, he would be an excellent option for clubs in the Championship or League One and he should have no shortage of suitors over the coming days.