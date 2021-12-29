Update emerges on future of Hull City-linked Turkish midfielder

Hull City may have a clear run to make their first signing of the Acun Ilicali era when his takeover is finally confirmed of the club.

That is because Emirhan Aydogan, who was linked to the Tigers at the start of the month, has been released from his contract at second tier Turkish side Bursaspor, according to Bursa.com.

The 24-year-old was Bursaspor’s captain and has made 11 appearances for the club this season, scoring once as a central midfielder.

Aydogan has not played though since the links to Hull at the beginning of December emerged and he could be Ilicali’s first signing when he becomes the new custodian at the MKM Stadium.

Ilicali is a successful businessman in his native country and he has stated his desire in the past to bring Turkish players and a manager to the club when his takeover is complete.

The latest update from local journalist Baz Cooper was that Ilicali’s team were working throughout Christmas Day to push the deal through as quickly as possible and that a resolution was expected ‘within days’.

The Verdict

The takeover needs finalising as soon as possible so Hull can get straight to business in the January transfer window.

And if Aydogan is going to be the first signing then it seems like a reasonable place to start with – a 24-year-old who has caps at youth level for Turkey and has been the captain of his club.

There’s no guarantee that he will be able to step up to Championship football but it seems like a worthwhile punt to make.

Ilicali is clearly well-respected in his country and Turkish players will probably jump at the chance to come and join him, and Aydogan could be the first of many.