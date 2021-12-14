Update emerges on future of Birmingham City outcast

Birmingham City fans could be forgiven for forgetting all about Fran Villalba considering he has not featured for the Blues since December 2019.

A summer signing in that year from Valencia, the Spaniard made 17 league appearances in his debut season in the Midlands under Pep Clotet, but after a 63-minute showing in a 3-0 defeat to Hull, the attacking midfielder was not seen again.

Just one month after what may prove to be his final appearance in a Blues shirt, Villalba headed out on loan to Almeria in his native country in what proved to be a spell until the summer of 2020, and when they didn’t take up the option to make the move permanent, Villalba moved on loan to Sporting Gijon instead.

The 23-year-old has played in all but one match this season in the second tier of Spanish football, scoring three times and setting up a further three goals, and with his Birmingham contract expected to expire this coming summer many imagined that Villalba had featured for the club for the final time.

A curveball has formed though as respected Blues blogger Almajir – via BirminghamLive – claims to have documentation that proves that just months after arriving at St. Andrew’s, Villalba signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

That would mean he is not a free agent this coming summer and instead he has 18 months to run on his contract – meaning he will either return to the club next season and fight for his place or be sold or loaned out once again.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting development and one that could mean Villalba gets one last chance at the club next season.

Lee Bowyer certainly praised him when seeing him in training for the first time this year, but for whatever reason he headed back to Spain once again.

Even though he was in and out of games during his one and only half-season with Birmingham, Villalba is a tricky customer on the ball and it’s that kind of flair that the club could use when Riley McGree heads back to his parent club at the turn of the year.

The way things have panned out though you’d expect Villalba to make another move next summer to his home country – whether that is a permanent deal or a final loan.