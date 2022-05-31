Update emerges on future of 26-year-old Fulham transfer target

Sporting Braga midfielder Al-Musrati has pulled out of the Libya international squad for their upcoming matches as he looks to push through an exit from the Portuguese club – with Fulham extremely interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old has been a Braga player for two years, having switched from league rivals Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2020.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Al-Musrati has attracted attention for his performances this past season for Braga, with O Jogo reporting last week – via Sport Witness – that both Benfica and Fulham were taking a keen interest.

Braga reportedly have set their price-tag at €15 million for the Libyan, with Cottagers head coach Marco Silva said to be very keen on his abilities.

The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has since confirmed the midfielder as a legitimate transfer target for Fulham this summer, and now Al-Musrati will not compete in Libya’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Equatorial Guinea this week with a view to sealing a departure from his current employers – with Fulham potentially set to make a move.

The Verdict

With Fulham’s interest in Al-Musrati now being confirmed on British shores as well as in Portugal, we can assume that the Cottagers are the club that the Libyan is trying to secure a switch to.

WhoScored list him as having a lot of strengths, including passing, tackling and intercepting the ball – all of which Marco Silva needs in his engine room next season.

Having let Jean Michael Seri go and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa not returning to Craven Cottage, it is imperative that the club’s recruitment team go all out to bolster the defensive midfield ranks.

If they don’t, then their midfield will get overrun by the better teams and perhaps others as well, so if Silva is able to secure a deal for Al-Musrati then it will be a shrewd one.