Update emerges on Fulham’s reported interest in Coventry City swoop

Fulham have not made an approach or any formal inquiries for Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Coventry Live, the London club have not made any contact with Coventry City over the striker.

Reports had emerged earlier this week of the Cottagers’ interest in the 23-year-old for a summer move.

While a move for the player hasn’t been ruled out, and Coventry are wary of any potential bidders arriving in the next few weeks, no formal contact has been made between the two clubs as of yet.

Gyokeres has been a standout player for the Sky Blues this season, scoring 16 goals and earning five assists from 44 Championship appearances.

The ultimate Coventry City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 1. Who scored the Sky Blues' first Championship goal of the season? Viktor Gyökeres Ben Sheaf Kyle McFadzean Ian Maatsen

The Swede has been a talismanic figure as the team competed for a play-off place for the majority of the campaign.

Mark Robins’ side couldn’t quite keep pace with the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town, so will have nothing to play for in the upcoming end of season fixtures, but the team has still performed above pre-season expectations.

Coventry are currently 11th in the table as they prepare to face Stoke City on May 7.

The Verdict

Fulham could be in the market for a secondary striker, with Aleksander Mitrovic currently leading the line in Marco Silva’s side.

Gyokeres could prove to be a useful understudy as the club now prepares for another season in the Premier League.

However, it will be a costly transfer for any club looking to sign Gyokeres from Coventry.

The decision makers at the club should be hoping to command a significant fee for the forward given his importance to the side and his impressive performances in the second division this season.