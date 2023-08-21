Highlights Fulham are still interested in signing Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne.

Talks between the two clubs are thought to have taken place over a move for the Belgium international.

There are still two years remaining on Castagne's current contract at The King Power Stadium.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (21/08, 12:11), who say that initial talks over a deal for the 27-year-old have already taken place.

Fulham interested in Castagne for much of the summer

This is not the first time that Fulham have been linked with a move for Castagne since Leicester's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

Back in July, it was reported by The Evening Standard that the Cottagers, along with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, were interested in a move for Castagne, who joined Leicester from Serie A side Atalanta back in the summer of 2020.

However, no deal has yet materialised for the Belgium international, who is currently still on the books at The King Power Stadium.

Now though, it seems there is a possibility that situation could still change before the transfer market closes at the end of this month.

Castagne still on the radar for Fulham

According to this latest update, Fulham are still interested in completing a move for Castagne before the transfer deadline on 31st August.

Indeed, it is thought that talks between Leicester and Fulham about a potential move for the right-back.

That is a position that the Cottagers may need to strengthen this summer, following the release of Stephen Sessegnon, and with Kevin Mbabu yet to really settle at Craven Cottage following his move from Wolfsburg last summer, spending the second half of last season on loan in Switzerland with Servette.

What is Castagne's situation at Leicester?

Castagne joined Leicester from Atalanta back in the summer of 2020, with the Foxes paying a reported £21.5million fee for the services of the Belgium international.

Since then, Castagne has gone on to make 112 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in that time.

However, the right-back has yet to make a single first-team appearance for Leicester since the start of this season, which could potentially offer an indication as to where his future might lie beyond the end of the transfer window.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Castagne's contract with Leicester, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Consequently, the Foxes are still in a position to negotiate any offers that might come in for the Belgian between now and the end of the month.

Coping without Castagne

Leicester have already shown since the start of this season that they can still compete in the Championship without the influence of Castagne.

Under new manager Enzo Mascera, the Foxes have won all three of their league games this season to sit second in the current Championship standings, while also progressing through the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.