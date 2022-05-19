Update emerges on Fulham’s potential transfer pursuit of €10m-rated winger

Promoted outfit Fulham are not in the race for Sporting Lisbon winger Gonzalo Plata despite his services being offered to the Cottagers, according to an update from Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Marco Silva’s side are currently in the process of preparing for the summer window following their promotion back to the Premier League – and are already thought to be closing in on their first major agreement of the summer with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon set to arrive in the English capital.

This is despite the club taking up the option to extend Neeskens Kebano’s contract by a further 12 months after seeing the 30-year-old record nine goals and six assists in 40 league matches during the 2021/22 campaign.

They were also linked with another wide player Plata who has plied his trade with Spanish second-tier side Real Valladolid on loan from parent side Lisbon, recording five goals and five assists in 28 league appearances.

The 21-year-old also seems to be available this summer too with A Bola reporting that he was offered to Silva’s side by the player’s representatives ahead of a potential summer approach, with other clubs also invited to make a move after his potential €10m permanent move to Valladolid failed to materialise.

But the Portuguese outlet believes the Cottagers have declined this opportunity to recruit the winger with the English side failing to see him as part of their plans.

The Verdict:

Although Plata is only 21 and with that, there’s plenty of time for improvement, his stats in the Spanish second tier aren’t exactly too impressive and this is why the Cottagers are wise to steer clear of this potential agreement for now.

What they need at this stage is an influx of players that have already proved themselves in the English top flight – and that will give the west London outfit the best chance of remaining afloat at the top level for the long term.

They are at real risk of solidifying their current status as a yo-yo club unless they manage to make real progress in the top tier during the 2022/23 campaign – and it’s unclear whether Plata would make the impact needed.

The Cottagers do need to look at the bigger picture and this is why a move for the 21-year-old may not be a terrible move – but they need finished packages and players in their prime if they are to have any chance of staying in the top flight.

With many other positions to address too and Solomon looking as though he will be arriving in the English capital, forking out a sizeable fee for the Ecuadorian seems like a waste of money.