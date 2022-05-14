Update emerges on fitness of Huddersfield Town duo after Luton draw

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has suggested that Levi Colwill could be available for the second leg of his side’s Championship play-off semi final with Luton.

Colwill has been a regular feature for the Terriers since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer, making 30 appearances in all competitions, and winning plenty of praise for his performances.

However, the centre back was absent from the matchday squad for Huddersfield’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of that play-off tie on Saturday.

Now though, it seems it may not be long until the 19-year-old is back in action, with the second leg set to be played on Monday.

Providing an explanation for Colwill’s absence after that game, Corberan was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “He’s fine but he couldn’t make the full week of training because he felt unwell at the start of the week.

“Analysing the game and the performances of the team we decided to put in Sarr because we thought he could make a good contribution to the team, which he did today.”

Meanwhile, right-back Ollie Turton was forced off at half time at Kenilworth Road with a knock that may yet keep him out of the second leg of the tie.

Discussing the reason behind the substitution of Turton, who was replaced by Pipa for the second half, Corberan revealed: “He was injured in the last action of the first half. It’s too early [to say if he can play Monday]. Let’s see what the injury is and how many days he needs to recover.”

The Verdict

This is a rather mixed update from a Huddersfield perspective you feel.

On the one hand, having Colwill available, as it seems will be the case, would be a boost, given how reliable he has been throughout the course of the season.

However, with Turton having been similarily important to the Terriers since joining in the summer, his absence would be a setback if he was to be unavailable for the second leg of the tie.

With home advantage on Monday, Huddersfield are in a strong position going into the second leg, and having these two fit and available will certainly put them in a place from which they can make that tell.