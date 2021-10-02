Update emerges on fee Derby County owe to Arsenal for player signing

Arsenal have been given assurances over the transfer fee owed by Derby County for Krystian Bielik who signed for the club two years ago.

Bielik signed for Derby in the summer of 2019 in what is thought to be a club-record fee of £10m with a small amount paid upfront.

According to The Telegraph, potential buyers of Derby will have to take on the debt with the club having only paid £2m in installments so far.

The Telegraph also reported that Rams administrators Quantuma have assured Arsenal that they will get the outstanding cash owed for Bielik.

It was also reported that Derby also owes money to Lech Poznan for winger Kamil Jozwiak, who arrived last summer for £4m leaving transfer debts at around £10m.

This comes after Quantuma admitted they were “95% confident” the club will be saved as they continue their search for a new buyer.

The Verdict

As the next few weeks unfold, there will be more stories like this with Derby County as the administrators get to grips with the mess left behind by Mel Morris.

But with the transfer fees owed to Arsenal for Krystian Bielik, it’s perhaps expected that these are in fact still owed. Without knowing the exact details of the deal itself, if the deal is performance-based then Derby will naturally still owe the transfer fee to Arsenal.

It should also be seen as a good sign that the administrators are issuing these assurances as doing so will only mean they’re more confident in finding a buyer for the club.