Update emerges on Everton’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker

Ben Brereton-Diaz had a brilliant season with Blackburn Rovers last season as he found the back of the net 22 times in 37 Championship appearances.

Therefore, it came as no surprise that there was plenty of interest surrounding the forward this summer.

What’s more, as he is set to enter the final year of his contract, there is potential for a move to be on the cards if the right offer was to come in.

There has been a number of clubs said to be interest in the 23-year-old this summer but it was Everton who looked to be out in front as Football League World exclusively revealed that the Toffees were closing in on a deal to sign the player.

As per the report, an initial deal of up to £17.5million that could rise to £20million with add ons was agreed between the two clubs after a negotiation between the pair.

However, as the transfer deadline edges closer, Lancashire Live have reported that the Premier League side are yet to put forward a formal bid for the player.

That’s not to say the deal won’t go forward and with a deal of such value, Rovers would have to accept it given they would risk losing the player for nothing next summer.

However, if Everton are going to get this deal done in time they will need to get their bid in very soon.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that looks likely given there is an agreement in place that both clubs seem to be happy with and with Everton not having the greatest start to the season so far, this could be a signing that really boosts them.

However, if Blackburn are able to keep hold of Brereton-Diaz they will be very happy as he is a standout player for them so as the clock ticks down, Rovers fans are no doubt keeping some hope alive.

If Everton don’t put their bid forward soon they do run the risk of the deal not being completed in time especially if Rovers came back and wanted to change the deal slightly.

Therefore, it’s still a situation to watch but as it stands, it’s unknown where Brereton-Diaz will find himself next season.