Update emerges on European side’s pursuit of Reading FC player

Serie B side Cagliari are still keen to recruit Reading striker George Puscas this summer but the two sides remain apart in their valuation of the Romanian, according to Tutto Sport (via tuttomercatoweb.com).

The 26-year-old is one of the more likely players to depart the Select Car Leasing Stadium before the current window closes, with the Royals’ record signing unlikely to be earning a modest salary.

In fact, his presence could potentially prevent Paul Ince’s side from getting more incoming deals over the line later this summer when the former England international wants to add the finishing touches to his squad.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Reading FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Madejski Stadium? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 1-1 0-0

Puscas is reportedly keen to leave Berkshire after spending the second half of last season on loan with Pisa, failing to do enough to remain in the starting lineup with his current side after a poor start to the campaign before making that temporary move to Italy.

The Royals are believed to be happy to sanction a move away for the former Inter Milan player, with the club seeing Yakou Meite in fine form this pre-season and Shane Long secure a reunion after 11 years away from the SCL Stadium.

Cagliari are one side known to be interested in luring him away from Berkshire – but they want to pay €3.5m as part of a loan-to-buy agreement – €500,000 away from the English second-tier side’s valuation of him at this stage.

This difference remains a key sticking point at this stage, though other reports suggest Puscas could seal this move away this week.

The Verdict:

It would be good for both the club and Puscas if they were to sever ties at this stage – because it’s a marriage that quite clearly hasn’t worked out for the best and needs to be cut short.

In fairness, he could be an asset during the 2021/22 campaign if Ince opts to play two up top for the long term – but the player may just want to secure a move away now following a torrid campaign in Berkshire last season.

As mentioned before, he is likely to be one of the second-tier outfit’s biggest earners and this is another reason why they need to let go of him, with the Berkshire outfit needing to remain within the EFL’s restrictions if they want to avoid a further six-point penalty.

Considering this upcoming season looks difficult for the Royals as it is, another deduction would be a crushing blow and could be the difference between relegation and remaining afloat in the division once more.

If he was to leave though, another striker would be ideal as they look to fill the void John Swift has left and give themselves the best chance of having enough firepower to stay in the league. More creativity from midfield will also be a requirement.