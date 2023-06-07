Ellis Simms' superb loan spell at Sunderland last season could see the Black Cats make another move to sign him from Everton this summer - with reports suggesting the Toffees may put him up for sale.

Following a strong loan spell at Hearts in 2021/22, Simms was tipped for a sporadic role in the Everton set-up last season - though the Toffees didn't see him as quite strong enough for the first-team setup, instead opting to send him out again on a temporary basis.

Sunderland were the club that snapped the Oldham-born youngster up, and he immediately impressed in the north east to become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Seven goals in 17 league games on Wearside propelled Tony Mowbray's side to play-off contention, an absolute dream scenario considering they were only promoted from League One at Wembley the season before. And, despite Frank Lampard calling his man back to help with Everton's relegation battle, the Liverpool Echo have detailed that a dream return to the north east may well be on the cards.

What is Ellis Simms' current situation?

Simms had only made one appearance for Everton prior to this season, notching well on three loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland respectively, before being given a chance at Goodison Park in the second half of this season.

One goal in 11, which came against beleaguered Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, saw Simms play his part in their survival after a dismal spell under Frank Lampard, but it remains to be seen whether he will ever make the grade at Goodison Park.

With just one year left on his contract, Simms could be sold this summer if Everton decide to avoid running his contract down.

Could Simms return to Sunderland?

As aforementioned, the Liverpool Echo have stated that Simms' future is unclear. Everton's transfer strategy will target their frontline, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffering injury woes and Neal Maupay not having much of an impact.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't featured much for Everton this season

But finances may impact that, and the report states that Everton may have to sell Simms - even for a low fee - if they are to strengthen elsewhere to ensure another season of Premier League football.

Do Sunderland need Ellis Simms?

Having lost Joe Gelhardt and Simms, Sunderland head into the transfer market with just Ross Stewart as their lone option up front - so they will need reinforcements in their firing power.

Already knowing the club and with fans eager to bring him back, Simms would be a relatively decent option for the Black Cats if they can afford him.