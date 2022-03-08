Update emerges on Dominic Thompson’s situation ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Lincoln

Ipswich Town loanee Dominic Thompson has revealed that he will be fit enough to feature for his side in their showdown with Lincoln City this evening.

Thompson picked up a knock during the club’s clash with Fleetwood Town last weekend.

After being forced to settle for a point in their recent meetings with Cheltenham Town and Morecambe, the Blues boosted their play-off hopes by beating the Cod Army 2-0 at Highbury Stadium.

Goals from Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson in the second-half of this fixture sealed all three points for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, Ipswich will be looking to close the gap between them and the top-six by securing a positive result in their clash with Lincoln.

Whereas the Blues are aiming to extend their season past the 46 game mark in May, the Imps will be keen to alleviate fears of being dragged into a relegation battle by picking up some victories in the third-tier over the coming weeks.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, Thompson has shared an update on his fitness.

Speaking to TWTD about the knock he picked up against Fleetwood, the full-back said: “It took a bit of time to shake that off but I had a quiet day yesterday just chilling, and I’m feeling good.

“I’ll be ready to go again against Lincoln if selected.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Ipswich as Thompson has produced some assured performances since joining the club on loan from Brentford.

In the eight league games that he has participated in, the defender has made 1.5 tackles and 2.6 interceptions per match and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 at this level.

Ipswich prevented their opponents from scoring in six of these aforementioned fixtures which is an impressive feat.

By delivering another promising display against Lincoln, Thompson may be able to help his side secure a crucial victory at Portman Road.

Providing that Ipswich do go on to defeat Michael Appleton’s side, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of McKenna between now and the end of the season.