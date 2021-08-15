Update emerges on Derby duo following links with Ipswich and Galatasaray

No formal approaches have been made for Derby County duo Graeme Shinnie and Kamil Jozwiak despite links to other clubs, according to The Athletic.

According to EADT, Shinnie is on Ipswich Town’s radar with Paul Cook still keen to strengthen his midfield.

Jozwiak, meanwhile, has been touted as a potential Galatasaray target by reports in Turkey.

The Athletic has reported that despite the rumoured interest in the Pride Park pair, no formal approaches have been made for either player.

Wayne Rooney made his stance on potential outgoings clear earlier this summer, claiming that no players would be leaving his already threadbare squad.

Both Shinnie and Jozwiak have featured in all three of Derby’s games so far in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Rams were handed their first Championship defeat of the season in cruel circumstances on the weekend as they conceded twice in second-half stoppage time to lose 2-1 to Peterborough United.

The Verdict

This is good news for Derby, there’s no doubt about that.

Shinnie and Jozwiak both look likely to play important roles for the Rams this season – with Rooney short of firepower and experience in central midfield.

The duo had been linked with a move away from the club but it seems as yet nothing has materialised.

There are still a few weeks left of the transfer window, of course, but even so, it’s a positive that the East Midlands club have not had to make a decision over either player yet.

Given the transfer embargo they’re under at the moment, it’s hard to see the Rams improving on either should they depart and with that in mind, keeping hold of them should be their priority.