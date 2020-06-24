Update emerges on Crystal Palace’s interest in West Brom man following recent announcement

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed that the Premier League side are still interested in West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson after it was confirmed yesterday he will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 19-year-old came through the Baggies academy and was handed his debut at the start of the year.

He quickly became a mainstay in Slaven Bilic’s first-team side but has not featured since January after an £8 million move to Palace fell through in the winter transfer window.

Ferguson has since refused to sign a contract extension at the Hawthorns and the club announced yesterday he would leave the club at the end of the month.

Speaking ahead of Palace’s clash with Liverpool this evening, Hodgson was pressed on the London club’s interest in the teenager.

He told the Evening Standard: “Nathan is one of the players we were keen to bring in in January and it didn’t work out due to the injuries. He is still very much on our radar.

“There are lots of other players [we are looking at] because of the work [sporting director] Doug Freedman has been doing since we joined up together.

“It has all been in relation to the type of player we think Crystal Palace need, the type of player we think would be good at Crystal Palace. Those that will come in and make our squad stronger and help out the very good XI we have at the moment.

“Nathan has great potential and has the sort of qualities that we are looking for and that is why we tried to sign him.”

Should Ferguson join the Hodgson’s side after he departs the Hawthorns, the transfer fee will be decided by a tribunal.

The discovery of a knee issue in the defender’s medical held up his move in January but the 19-year-old has since had surgery on the problem and now looks as though he may continue his recovery at Palace.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Hodgson’s insight into the interest in the defender.

Ferguson has been heavily linked with a move to Palace throughout the season and Selhurst Park has seemed a likely destination for some time, so it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The 19-year-old was excellent for West Brom in the first few months of the season and losing him is, without doubt, a blow.

Palace, on the other hand, will be getting a fantastic prospect if they can indeed secure a deal for the full-back.