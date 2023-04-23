Premier League pair Crystal Palace and West Ham United both remain interested in Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, according to yesterday's report from TEAMtalk.

However, this same report has revealed that they will face a battle in their potential quests to secure the Belgian, with the Clarets believed to have made him a "lucrative" contract offer to keep him at Turf Moor.

He is already tied down to a long-term deal, but Alan Pace is seemingly keen to both retain him and reward him for his work with the Championship league leaders this term, with the Lancashire outfit on the verge of securing the second-tier title despite their defeat against Queens Park Rangers yesterday afternoon.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's interest

Kompany was previously reported to be Tottenham's number-one target - but it's currently unclear whether that stance has changed and whether he's actually Daniel Levy's first-choice candidate.

Having seen several proven, world-class managers including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte fail to succeed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent years, Spurs could turn to a more inexperienced option.

Chelsea are also thought to be admirers of the 37-year-old - but Mauricio Pochettino is also reported to be in the frame and the former Tottenham manager's CV could potentially force Kompany out of this race.

Vincent Kompany's stance

Football Insider reported earlier this week that Kompany is keen to stay at Turf Moor despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

With this in mind, a move to Crystal Palace or West Ham is probably unlikely at this stage, especially with the Belgian needing to relocate if he did make the switch to the English capital.

And with the Clarets now promoted, he wouldn't be making the step up a division this summer if he did arrive at Selhurst Park or the London Stadium, with his side's top-tier return potentially crucial for them in their quest to keep him.

Is a move to Crystal Palace and West Ham attractive?

Palace have plenty of exciting players including Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, so you could understand why Kompany could potentially be tempted to link up with the Eagles.

However, Palace could lose Wilfred Zaha in the summer and it will be difficult to replace someone like Roy Hodgson who has been brilliant since his return to the club.

A move to West Ham could also be tempting - because Kompany would either get the opportunity to work with Declan Rice or spend some of the money that the Hammers would generate from his sale.

However, expectations are high at the London Stadium considering they have been competing in Europe this season and that means Kompany may not have too much time to put his stamp on things before pressure builds on him. But their board have been patient with David Moyes.

If the 37-year-old is prepared to reject a move to Chelsea and Spurs though, Palace and West Ham probably have no chance of getting him this summer.