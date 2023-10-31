Highlights Despite the arrival of Mike Rigg in January, Craig Gardner is expected to stay as Birmingham City's technical director.

Owner Tom Wagner's mid-season changes behind the scenes indicate a willingness to make alterations.

Gardner's retention makes sense considering he has done some good work behind the scenes.

Birmingham City technical director Craig Gardner is expected to remain in place at St Andrew's despite the fact Mike Rigg will be coming to the club in January, according to Football Insider.

Rigg had previously been labelled by the same outlet as a potential replacement for Gardner, and with John Eustace leaving around the time this report was released, the former midfielder may have been concerned for his job.

Owner Tom Wagner seems keen to make changes behind the scenes mid-season, despite the fact he had the summer to put his stamp on the club and make alterations.

In saying that, Wagner's takeover was only completed midway through the summer window and with this in mind, it would have been very risky to make changes, especially in the recruitment department when Blues had spent time preparing a plan for the business they were going to conduct.

Technical director Gardner will be very much part of the recruitment department, so the decision to replace him now rather than then makes sense.

What is the latest on Craig Gardner's Birmingham City future?

Ahead of the January transfer window, and with Wagner and the board wanting to see new manager Wayne Rooney implement a 'no fear' style of football, it wouldn't have been a shock if a new technical director had been brought in.

A new technical director may be better suited to recruiting the players needed for this new style of play, but Gardner looks set to remain in his current role for the foreseeable future.

Instead of replacing Gardner, Rigg will reportedly come in as a key figure in the club's academy, which has produced some excellent players in recent times including the Bellingham brothers, George Hall and Jordan James.

He is set to start at St Andrew's in January, with the ex-Man City figure currently with Saudi side Al-Jazira.

The same report from Football Insider has also stated that he will eventually help in identifying signings for the first team, as part of a phased transition.

What that means for Gardner in the long term remains to be seen, but he looks set to retain his job for now.

Are Birmingham City right to retain Craig Gardner?

Birmingham have recruited some excellent players in recent years, with Blues using the loan market effectively when they didn't have much to spend.

Gardner will have played a part in that - and he also recruited well during the summer when more funds were made available.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Some of these players could be sold on for much more in the future and the likes of Cody Drameh, Emanuel Aiwu and Oliver Burke could potentially join the club permanently at some point.

Gardner has definitely thought of the bigger picture rather than just the short term during the previous window.

And he has done enough good things behind the scenes to retain his place at the Midlands club.