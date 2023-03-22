Coventry City are having another fantastic season in the Championship.

After falling short of the play-offs despite a strong season last campaign, with eight matches to go, the Sky Blues are in with a very realistic chance of a top six finish this season.

Indeed, after Saturday's 4-1 win away at Blackpool, the Sky Blues sit eighth in the Championship standings and are just three points adrift of Millwall in sixth, and four adrift of Blackburn in fifth.

Although it is undecided which division the club are going to be playing in next season, though, an update has emerged regarding Mark Robins' potential summer transfer plans.

Indeed, a recent report from CoventryLive has offered a potential hint on one area the club will be looking to strengthen this summer.

CoventryLive claim that it is highly likely Robins will look to strengthen his goalkeeping options.

Indeed, they write, when discussing the future of goalkeeper Simon Moore: "Although he has a year left on his contract, Robins has shown in the past that he does not stand still when it comes to goalkeepers."

"It’s highly likely the manager will be keen to strengthen the position in the summer and, having just handed Wilson a new contract, there’s a strong possibility that Moore could be surplus to requirements."

Current goalkeeping situation

Of course, were Coventry to strengthen in this area, it would have ramifications for their current shot-stoppers.

Indeed, as the commets suggest, current back up goalkeeper SImon Moore could well find himself surplus to requirements if this turns to reality.

Furthermore, current number one keeper Ben Wilson would also potentially have a job on his hands to try and keep hold of the number one role.

Having been at the club since 2019, Wilson has been in and out as number one and could be about to do so again.

The Verdict

Coventry City, if indeed they do miss out on the play-offs again this season, are in for a busy and important summer.

Mark Robins has done and continues to do very well in his role as boss of the Sky Blues and this is certainly no criticism.

But in the above scenario, the club simply have to be looking at ways in which they can make that next step into the top six.

I'm sure looking at that will result in strengthening in a number of areas this summer, and one of those could well be the goalkeeping spot.

It is, in fact, a very crucial position in the team and if Robins believes there are improvements out there to be had, I'm sure he will not hesitate to act.